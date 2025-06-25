9,313 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1%

NIKE stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

