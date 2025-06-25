MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

