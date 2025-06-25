Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FBND opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.