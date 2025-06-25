HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 252,335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.