Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.