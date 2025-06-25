Generate Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

