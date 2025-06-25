Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

