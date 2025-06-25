Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% in the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 441.2% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 43.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

HD opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average is $378.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

