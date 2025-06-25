Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.1% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $721.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.70. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $733.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.