Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

