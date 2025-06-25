Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 52,107 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $458,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,312,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,468 shares of company stock valued at $51,519,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

