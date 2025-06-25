Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

