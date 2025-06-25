Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,214 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Schlumberger worth $273,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.