FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

