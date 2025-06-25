Retail Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling consumer goods or services directly to individual customers, either through physical storefronts, online platforms, or a combination of both. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending trends, as the performance of retail companies closely tracks changes in household income, consumer confidence, and seasonal demand. Because retail earnings often fluctuate with economic cycles and shifting consumer preferences, these stocks can be more sensitive to macroeconomic shifts and retail industry developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,034,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,462,239. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.82, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.42. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,047,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,535,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.63. 11,489,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,490,324. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $491.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.81 and its 200 day moving average is $420.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Articles