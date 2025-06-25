Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $386.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

