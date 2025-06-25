Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Arista Networks, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main businesses involve creating, distributing or exhibiting content that engages and amuses consumers. This sector includes film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video?game developers, theme parks and live?event promoters. Investors buy entertainment stocks to gain exposure to trends in consumer leisure spending and digital media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. 10,135,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,953,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. The company has a market cap of $279.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 182,553,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,097,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 37,047,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,176,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

