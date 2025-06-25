Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Trimmed by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.