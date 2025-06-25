Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,577 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

