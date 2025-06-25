Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.