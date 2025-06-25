YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

