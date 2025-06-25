New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 46,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 122,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

