Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,270,000 after buying an additional 1,105,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

