Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Invesco LLC’s Largest Position

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 7.2% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

