Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistra

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

