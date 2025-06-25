Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lessened by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.