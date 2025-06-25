Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 3.4% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0%

UL stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.