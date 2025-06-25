Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

