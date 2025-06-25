Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 330 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

