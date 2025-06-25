Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,870 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KMB opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

