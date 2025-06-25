Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VB opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average is $232.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

