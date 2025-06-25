Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

