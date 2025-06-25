Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 476.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $430.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

