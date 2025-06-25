Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,893 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $82,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

