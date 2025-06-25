Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $313,769,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $523.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.97. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,738.08. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

