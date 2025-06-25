S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

