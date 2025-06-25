Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

