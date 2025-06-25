iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

