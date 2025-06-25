International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

