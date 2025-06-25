Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.97.

Lam Research stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

