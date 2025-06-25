Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:CMI opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.79.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

