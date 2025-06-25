Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.64. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

