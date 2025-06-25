General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average is $266.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
