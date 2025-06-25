Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.8%

APD opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

