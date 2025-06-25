Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $250.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

