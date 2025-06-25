Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.38 and its 200 day moving average is $467.58.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

