Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

