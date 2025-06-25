Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
