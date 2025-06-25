Berkshire Money Management Inc. Invests $391,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

