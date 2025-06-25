MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) & Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Head to Head Review

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five Below and MarineMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below 1 14 6 0 2.24 MarineMax 0 0 5 1 3.17

Five Below presently has a consensus target price of $112.65, indicating a potential downside of 10.21%. MarineMax has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.04%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Five Below.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.9% of MarineMax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Five Below shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MarineMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Five Below and MarineMax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below $3.88 billion 1.78 $253.61 million $4.77 26.30 MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.22 $38.07 million $2.45 10.27

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Below, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Five Below has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Below and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below 6.52% 17.00% 6.89% MarineMax 2.35% 5.01% 1.89%

Summary

Five Below beats MarineMax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

